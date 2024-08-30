Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBL. Cormark decreased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 14.39%.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
