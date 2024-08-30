Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of CM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 307,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,084. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

