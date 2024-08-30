Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.06

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 238000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

