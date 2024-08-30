Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the July 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Price Performance

CGEMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. 50,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,912. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Get Capgemini alerts:

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.