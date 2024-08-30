Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the July 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Price Performance
CGEMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. 50,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,912. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.
About Capgemini
