Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

CPRI opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

