Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.69.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
