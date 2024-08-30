Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. Caribbean Utilities has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

