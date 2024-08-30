Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 1,525,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,996,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

