Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 1,525,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,996,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.