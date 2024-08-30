Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $140.34 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,861,627,092 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,409,612 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,859,450,135 with 12,258,334,417 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01191759 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,866,159.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.