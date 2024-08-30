CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

