Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 737,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Centene by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

CNC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 899,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.