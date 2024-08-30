Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 112,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 319,314 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Central Puerto Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

