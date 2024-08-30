CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $85.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.91.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

CF stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.