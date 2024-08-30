China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.04. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.8323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. China CITIC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

