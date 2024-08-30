China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,453,700 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 31st total of 4,348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.3 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CILJF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

