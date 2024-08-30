China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,748,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 12,374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Youzan Price Performance
Shares of China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
China Youzan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Youzan
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.