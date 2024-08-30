China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,748,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 12,374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Youzan Price Performance

Shares of China Youzan stock remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

China Youzan Company Profile

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

