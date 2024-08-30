Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.79. 3,414,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,051,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.