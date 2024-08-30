Chonda J. Nwamu Sells 1,610 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AEE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $82.51. 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,904. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

