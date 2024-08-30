Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CFO Sean Edward Quinn Sells 24,093 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

