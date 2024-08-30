Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 1,500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,573,486 shares in the company, valued at $40,686,813.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

Citi Trends Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,130. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

