CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 31st total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.9 days.

CHKGF remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

