CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 31st total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.9 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
CHKGF remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.
CK Asset Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.