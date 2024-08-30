CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 59.9% in August

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the July 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 175,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,774. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

