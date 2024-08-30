Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Clear Secure worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Z. Barkin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,455 over the last 90 days. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,729. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

