Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.