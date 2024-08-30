Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.