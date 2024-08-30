CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,529,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 13,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,842.4 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

CMCLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,186. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

