CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,529,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 13,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,842.4 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
CMCLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,186. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
CMOC Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CMOC Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.