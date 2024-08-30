CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CNFinance Stock Performance
NYSE CNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 44,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,096. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.01.
About CNFinance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.