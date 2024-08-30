CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

NYSE CNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 44,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,096. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.01.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

