Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMTV traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 10,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

