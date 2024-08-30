Compound Price Tops $44.78 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $375.16 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $44.78 or 0.00075551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007746 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,135 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,130.28806602 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.27896421 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $34,975,663.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.