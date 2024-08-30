Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Stock Up 5.2 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. Research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock by 19.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

