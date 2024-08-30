Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.25

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.25 and traded as high as $28.39. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 201,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWCO

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $438.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $3,585,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.