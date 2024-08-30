Contrasting Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cerus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $169.98 million 2.46 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -13.29 Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A $23.08 1.85

Demant A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -14.15% -44.14% -11.37% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cerus and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerus and Demant A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Demant A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerus presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.62%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Demant A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets and solutions for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.