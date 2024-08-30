Contrasting Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Super League Enterprise and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Allin.

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.03 million 0.33 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.13 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

