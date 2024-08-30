ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConvaTec Group

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.