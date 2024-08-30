ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
CNVVY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
