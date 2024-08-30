Cool Company Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of CLCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 821,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. Cool has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Cool alerts:

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.