Cool Company Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Cool Price Performance
Shares of CLCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 821,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. Cool has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
About Cool
