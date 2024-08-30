Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,847. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

