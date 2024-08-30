Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 3%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 76,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 167,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

