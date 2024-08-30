Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 4.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $60.52. Approximately 218,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 516,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

