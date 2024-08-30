Cormark Boosts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$6.00

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

RediShred Capital Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of KUT stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497. The company has a market cap of C$56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.30. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.59 million. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital will post 0.1657318 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

