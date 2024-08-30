Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 658098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.