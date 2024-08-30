Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 658098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
