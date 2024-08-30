Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 22,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,344 shares of company stock worth $120,723. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 260.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 231,229 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 685,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 511,551 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CRGY stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 2,338,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,144. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRGY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

