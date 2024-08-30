Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $10,481,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Crocs Stock Up 0.5 %

Crocs stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. 26,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

