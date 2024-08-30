Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,161 ($54.87) and last traded at GBX 4,084 ($53.86). 206,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 403,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,079 ($53.79).

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.89) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($58.02) to GBX 4,200 ($55.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,989.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,465.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,490.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 9,316.24%.

In other Croda International news, insider Ian Bull acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,936 ($51.91) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($51,905.58). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,372. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

