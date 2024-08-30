CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Argus from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.15 and its 200-day moving average is $318.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

