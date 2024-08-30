Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) PT Lowered to $0.95 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.60 to $0.95 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $0.95 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

