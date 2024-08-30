DA Davidson Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.52.

MongoDB stock traded up $45.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.79. 6,803,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,404. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

