Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $25.98.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

