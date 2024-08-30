David A. Morken Sells 1,235 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $21,513.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

