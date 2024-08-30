Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.38 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $180.38 million and $1.08 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.08 or 0.00018684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007746 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,285,576 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

