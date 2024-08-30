dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.58 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $1,601.02 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00105741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99896437 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,559.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

