dForce USD Tops One Day Volume of $748.07 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.58 million and $748.07 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00106803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 394.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99900543 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,568.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

