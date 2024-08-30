Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 684,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.